Lagos Assembly Fixes Sunday To Begin Screening Of Sanwo-Olu’s Cabinet Nominees

The Lagos State House of Assembly will begin the screening of the 39 cabinet nominees of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday.

The screening will last for four days, beginning from August 13 (Sunday) to Wednesday, August 16, according to a video clip the House posted on its social media handles on Friday, which was seen by our correspondent.

“We are set to commence the screening of Governor’s nominees for commissioners and special advisers,” the House said in a text accompanying the video clip.

Scheduled to hold by 11:00 am daily at Lateef Jakande auditorium, Alausa-Ikeja, the screening will be done by a 12-man ad-hoc committee chaired by the Chief Whip, Fatai Mojeed.

THE WHISTLER had reported that Sanwo-Olu, on July 28, transmitted 39 cabinet nominees to the state Assembly for screening and confirmation.

But since the list was submitted to the state Assembly, there have been criticisms coming from different quarters.

At a plenary early this month, some of the lawmakers had lamented the exclusion of some parts of the state in the nomination.

In a ‘Matter of Urgent Public Importance’ Aro Moshood Abiodun (Ikorodu 2) had told his colleagues that despite contributing to the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last election, Ikorodu got one slot in the list.

A breakdown of the nomination list shows that Eti-Osa LGA has 12 nominees, while Lagos Mainland has 3.

Badagry, Surulere, Lagos Island, and Epe LGAs have 2 nominees each, while the rest of the LGAs have 1 nominee each.

On Tuesday, a coalition of Muslim Groups under the aegis of Joint Muslims Forum (JMF), had rejected the proposed cabinet nominees list.

JMF, a coalition of over 30 Muslim groups, expressed dissatisfaction with the list, noting that out of the 39 cabinet nominees, only 8 are Muslims with the rest as Christians.

This came about a week after a Muslim rights advocacy group, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), had condemned the cabinet nominees list.

MURIC described it as illegal, adding that it failed to be fair to the Muslim population in the state.