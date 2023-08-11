JUST IN: How We Rescued Abducted Ex-Zamfara Provost, Son In Less Than 24hrs

Troops of the Nigerian Army on Friday rescued Dr. Hassan Augie, a former Provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical) in Gusau, Zamfara State.

He was rescued alongside his son.

The duo was reportedly abducted from their residence on Thursday night and were transiting with their captors when Troops of Sector 1 Operation Hadarin Daji deployed at Forward Operating Base Mada in Zamfara intercepted them.

The Nigerian Army in a statement explained how they were rescued and described the culprits as “unspecified armed bandit”, whom they had intercepted during a routine patrol along the Shemori – Yandoto road at Marke general area of the state.

The troops said they had engaged the bandits in a firefight for hours, and that forced the assailants to flee into the forest.

“The OPHD troops immediately went in hot pursuit of the Bandits into the forest which forced them to abandon 2 civilians who were rescued from the bandits unhurt and recovered 2 operational motorcycles of the fleeing bandits.

“During an interview with the rescued persons, they were identified as Dr Hassan Abubakar Augie, a former Provost Federal College of Education (Technical) Gusau and his son.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the abductees were abducted by Armed bandits late last night from his residence and were taken into the forest before the timely arrival of troops who rescued them,” the Army said.

According to the Army, the victims have been reunited with their families.