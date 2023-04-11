Lagos Assembly Stops Salaries Of Sanwo-Olu’s Appointees

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday ordered withdrawal of letters and immediate halting of salaries and remunerations enjoyed by appointees of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whose nominations should have been sent to the House for their screening and confirmation, but who took up the jobs without the due process.

The House also summoned the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola; the Accountant-General of the State, Dr. Abiodun Muritala; and the state’s Commissioner for Establishment, Ajibola Ponnle over the issue.

In a ‘Matter of Urgent Public Importance’ brought before the House by Hon. Noheem Adams, Deputy Majority Leader, the lawmakers lamented the increasing situation where supposed nominees of the governor continue to work without being screened and confirmed by the House

Adams cited Section 196, subsection 2; Section 198 and Section 126, subsection 3 which give backing to the House of Assembly in respect of nominations.

Commenting on the matter, the House Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, who presided at the sitting, said appointments without confirmation of the House amounted to infractions.

“I quite agree with all of you that the failure of such nominees to appear is an infraction or violation of the laws of this House, especially as it relates to the MDAs, most of which were established by the laws of this House,” Dr. Obasa said adding that the laws of the House of Assembly have statutory provisions that nominees of the governor must appear for confirmation.

“It is becoming common and regular and if we fail to act now, it becomes a norm. I share your sentiments that there is a need for us to put a stop to this. I am aware of the development in the Audit Commission, I am aware of the one in the Law Reform Commission and now the Auditor-General and some others,” he said.