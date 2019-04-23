Lagos Closes Major Roads As Buhari Visits Wednesday

Advertisement

The Lagos state government has advised motorists to avoid some roads and cooperate with traffic managers as it hosts President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state ministry of information and strategy on Tuesday.

The statement said Buhari during the one day working visit, will commission some of the state’s projects.

Advertisement

“The projects to be commissioned include the rehabilitated 10-lane Oshodi/Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road, and the 170-Bed ‘Ayinke House’ (Maternity Hospital) at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) in Ikeja,” the statement read.

“Other projects to be commissioned include the Lagos State Theatre at Oregun in Ikeja, new 820 Mass Transit buses and the multi-level Oshodi Transport Interchange on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

“The Presidential visit would hold between 9.00 a. m. and 3.00 p.m. on Wednesday, during which traffic on some routes will be diverted in order to ensure a free flow of traffic.”

The statement listed the following routes to be affected:

Advertisement

I. Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way (coming from the Presidential wing of Murtala Muhammed Airport to LASUTH under-bridge);

II. Kodesoh Road

III. Obafemi Awolowo Way

IV. Kudirat Abiola Way

V. Ikorodu Road (between the Ojota Intersection and Anthony Interchange)

Advertisement

VI. Oworonshoki-Apapa Expressway (between Anthony and Oshodi Transport Interchange)

VII. International Airport road through the Local Wing of the airport to Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way and back to the Obafemi Awolowo Way.

“Roads highlighted above shall only be cordoned-off when necessary, Obafemi Awolowo Way and portions of Mobolaji Bank-Anthony shall be closed to traffic on three occasions within the specified period, as they are central to the President’s itinerary,’’ it said.