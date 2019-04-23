Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, has come under attack following the death of a British Aid worker in Kaduna on Sunday.
Faye Mooney, a 29-year-old British aid worker was killed by kidnappers. Two people including Mooney were shot dead and four tourists abducted, in an attack by the armed gunmen on a holiday resort in the northwestern part of Nigeria.
Following her death, Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, recalled El-Rufai’s promise that foreigners who intervene in Nigeria‘s 2019 election will return home in “body bags”.
Recall that two months ago, El-Rufai during a live interview on NTA, while responding to questions on the criticisms made by the United States, European Union and the United Kingdom on the credibility of the election following President Muhammadu Buhari’s controversial suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, had said, “Those that are calling for anyone to come and intervene in Nigeria, we are waiting for the person that would come and intervene, they would go back in body bags.”
Omokri, in a statement on his twitter handle, said although the governor may not have targeted the foreigner, “the words of a leader inspires the led.”