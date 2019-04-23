Advertisement

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, has come under attack following the death of a British Aid worker in Kaduna on Sunday.

Faye Mooney, a 29-year-old British aid worker was killed by kidnappers. Two people including Mooney were shot dead and four tourists abducted, in an attack by the armed gunmen on a holiday resort in the northwestern part of Nigeria.

Following her death, Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, recalled El-Rufai’s promise that foreigners who intervene in Nigeria‘s 2019 election will return home in “body bags”.

Advertisement

Recall that two months ago, El-Rufai during a live interview on NTA, while responding to questions on the criticisms made by the United States, European Union and the United Kingdom on the credibility of the election following President Muhammadu Buhari’s controversial suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, had said, “Those that are calling for anyone to come and intervene in Nigeria, we are waiting for the person that would come and intervene, they would go back in body bags.”

Omokri, in a statement on his twitter handle, said although the governor may not have targeted the foreigner, “the words of a leader inspires the led.”

2 months ago, Governor @elrufai of Kaduna promised that foreigners who intervene in Nigeria will return home in “body bags”. Now a British @UKinNigeria aid worker in Nigeria is returning in a body bag. Elrufai may not have targeted her, but the words of a leader inspires the led. — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 23, 2019

Faye Mooney left England to help Nigerian IDPs and was killed. yet the @NGRPresident of Nigeria can’t even acknowledge her death neither can @elrufai, the @GovKaduna. How would @UKinNigeria feel? Which foreign aid worker will come to help in Nigeria after this shoddy treatment? — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 23, 2019