Lagos Demolishes Five-Floor Building ‘Erected On Government Land’

Officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) have begun the demolition of a five-floor building on the Lagos Island area of the state.

The building, which is located at 7, BreadFruit Street, is being demolished for contravention.

The General Manager of LASBCA, Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, who disclosed this in a statement, attributed the demolition to the agency’s effort to reduce the rate of illegal construction in the state and curb the menace of building collapse.

According to him, the owner of the building did not obtain any approval from the agency which is contrary to the provisions of the law guiding construction works in every part of the state.

Oki noted that several warnings and notices served on the developer to stop work proved abortive, hence the agency had no option but to demolish the structure.

Although there is a record of a request for a development permit submitted by the developer of the building to the state government, the LASBCA boss said the structure could not get the approval as it was erected on government land under the supervision of Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA).

Oki reiterated that the agency will not rest until building protocols are fully observed by all relevant stakeholders, as this will ensure the safety of the lives and properties of Lagosians.

THE WHISTLER recalls that a seven -storey building under construction had collapsed in the Banana Island area of the state on April 12.

Since the incident, there has been increased surveillance in the built sector in the state, aimed at forestalling such in the future.

In June, LASBCA demolished some buildings, said to be distressed, at Alaba International Market, located in the Ojo area of the state.

The demolition at the market came just over a week after LASBCA removed 15 illegal attachments at Divine Homes Estate, located in Thomas Estate, Ajah, in Eti-Osa LGA of the state.