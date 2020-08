32 SHARES Share Tweet

The 2018 land use charge has been revoked by the Lagos State government.

The State Commissioner for finance, Rabiu Olowo disclosed this on Wednesday at a press briefing in the state.

According to Olowo, the state government reverted to the pre-2018 land use charges.

The finance commissioner also revealed that the land use charges for 2017, 2018, and 2019 have also been waived.