Lagos Seals Oniru Market

Nigeria
By Ikenna OMEJE
Oniru Market

The Lagos State government has sealed Oniru Market over environmental infraction.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, made the disclosure on Thursday.

“Lagos State government sealed Oniru Market over environmental infraction,” he said on his verified X handle with a video showing officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), sealing shops.

Oniru, which is an extension of Victoria Island, can be described as a middle to upper-income neighbourhood.

Since last year, several markets have been closed and later reopened for unhygienic conditions and various environmental infractions.

Some of the markets include Ladipo, Oyingbo, Ile Epo Oke-Odo, Trade Fair Complex, Mile 12 International, Owode Onirin and Alamutu, among others.

