Lagos Guber Polls: Amid Labour Party’s Rising Profile, Sanwo-Olu Promises To Execute 5,300 Projects If Re-elected

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised to execute 5,300 projects across health, education, infrastructure, security, welfare, and environment, if re-elected in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Sanwo-Olu will slug it out with the candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour; and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran at the polls on March 11.

The loss of the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi in Saturday’s presidential election in the state, has sent shocking waves in the camp of Sanwo-Olu.

Obi polled 582,454 votes to defeat Tinubu, who scored a total of 572,606 votes to come second. While the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso polled 75,750 votes and 8,442 votes, respectively to come third and fourth.

On Monday, leader of APC’s youth wing, Dayo Israel, had told supporters of the party and Sanwo-Olu, that there is work to be done ahead of the governorship election in the state.

Israel urged all party excos, councillors and leaders of youth groups in the state to embark on a door-to-door campaign to prevent Governor Sanwo-Olu from suffering Tinubu’s fate in the governorship election.

“Nobody should do “One million Man March” Oribu kan mo. Focus on door to door. Party excos, youth leaders, councillors, leaders, we have 10days to #SanwoAgain, go and engage your neighbours. #deliveryourstreet, be humble, get off your high horse. Ise wa o,” he said in a tweet.

In a statement on Friday, Sanwo-Olu said that his administration has commissioned over 4,600 projects across sectors in nearly 4 years.

“As today marks 9 days to the elections, I am happy to share some thoughts as well as highlights of our journey so far.

“Our first 4 years have shown our capability and commitment to making Lagos a place that works for you. Lagos has always been the heartbeat of Nigeria, but, of course, every good thing can always be better. And we have proved beyond doubt that we are committed to making it the absolute best city for every Lagosian.

“We have commissioned over 4,600 projects across health, education, infrastructure, security, welfare, and environment, with over 70% of them already in use. As we countdown to D-Day, I will be sharing some of the landmark projects with you,” he said.

“Having laid the groundwork in the first term, our next 4 years are already geared and primed for more excellence, with 5,300 even more ambitious projects and initiatives that will further transform our Lagos to your advantage. It is a fact that success is a journey, not a destination.”

The governor stated that his administration has also built an inclusive government that has proved beyond all reasonable doubt that Lagos is not only the Centre of Excellence, but is also Nigeria’s home for all, regardless of tribe.

“While I will be sharing some of the key highlights executed projects here, you can find inconvertible proof of LASG projects on (website). The facts speak speak for themselves. So, even if you don’t believe what I say, believe in what we’ve done.

“Thank you, Lagos, for the first four. I am also thanking you in advance for an even far more excellent next four years where #SanwoWorksForYou,” Sanwo-Olu added.