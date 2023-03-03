Toke Makinwa Under Fire For Saying  ‘Tweeter Bully’ Not Different From Street Thugs

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian media personality, vlogger and actress, Toke Makinwa, has come under criticism after she said online bullies and street thugs were the same.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Makinwa on Friday expressed displeasure at some Nigerians who behave like “political thugs” on social media.

She said people should stop complaining about election violence, saying the only difference between street violence and online bullying is education.

She wrote, “You bully people on Twitter if they vote for a candidate you don’t like. Thugs bully people on the streets if those people vote for a candidate they don’t like. Stop complaining about election violence then because you sef for dey street. Na education separate una”

She further called out those who engage in online bullying and abuse, mainly during the election period, while expressing her disappointment at the certain group she described as “fake.”

“The past election weekend has been a wild one in Nigeria and through it all, one thing stood out for me. The problem of Nigeria is not bad leadership but the people. You see the leaders we complain about were once like you and I. We all need to do better. (Myself included).

“From bullying people who stayed quiet for reasons only known to them (they don’t owe you anything), to bullying those who spoke but didn’t say what you wanted to hear, then the drama online from some public figures to the countless Instagram lives and the need to fight everyone who didn’t support your choice of candidate, what exactly is the problem???? The real enemy is Poverty, corruption, tribalism and Hate. Why are we bent on pulling each other down???

“How can I forget the group of people who didn’t vote but contributed from the comfort of their homes pressing phones, and of course, the “fake” woke group who suddenly became prophets, scholars, and historians, phewwww! We want better, we need to do better, simple. You don’t have to understand anyone’s choice of candidate but you must respect their “choice”. If you cannot make your point without insulting anyone then simply keep quiet and you cannot force anyone to share your opinion too.

“You can disagree with someone without hurling insults and threats at them, let’s try healthy ways of communicating going forward. Vote your vote and focus on your focus. There is really no difference between you and the thugs at polling units, just data, and education as Darey put it. We can all do better and the new Nigeria you desire starts with you.”

However, some Nigerians didn’t find her message satisfying but called her out. Below are some of the reactions gathered.

She's actually has a point! The difference is the education. If some had the power they would have done it on the street. — Je suis Brielo (@SeanBrielo) March 3, 2023

Toke Makinwa, Darey Art Alade and Osi Suave actually compared online bullying to actual violence perpetuated during this election!!!

They said they are same and we shouldnt complain!!



Can u imagine these peopl? Peopl who we know feed from the corrupt govt saying this?



Pathetic! — Switchild #Dadiyata #voteLPfromtoptobottom (@ehimaggie) March 3, 2023

I’m glad Toke Makinwa is getting schooled under that her out of touch post. Can’t believe w all that exposure she refuses to be sound in her reasoning. — Veronica Park. (@Tegsmamaa) March 3, 2023

A lady was stabbed on her face while trying to vote but Toke Makinwa is comparing it to online bullying.



If you go to your mirror and shout “Beauty without brains” 3 times, Toke Makinwa will appear — D A N N Y 🪂 (@AjeboDanny) March 3, 2023

I have said it before. There is a reason why some of these celebrities stick to Instagram. They know that when people here them talk they will realize they have nothing upstairs.



Toke Makinwa’s brain useless pass Junior WAEC. pic.twitter.com/2mVDdKh7UD — IRUNNIA #OBIDIENT (@Irunnia_) March 3, 2023

Toke Makinwa is a clown for comparing thugs who disrupt elections/steal ballot boxes/machete voters to online bullies. — Seun Dudu (@dudubody) March 3, 2023