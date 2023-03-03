Obi Approaches Court To Retrieve ‘Mandate’

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

To walk the talk, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has approached the court to retrieve the “mandate” he said Nigerians gave to him on Saturday.

THE WHISTLER reported that the presidential election held across the country on Saturday 25 February alongside the National Assembly elections.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, was declared the winner of the disputed election.

In a World Press Conference on Thursday, Obi vowed to retrieve the mandate of the people freely given to him, and faulted the role of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the exercise.

In the court document seen on Friday morning by our Correspondent, Obi via an ex-parte motions filed at the Presidential Election Court, listed INEC, Tinubu and the APC as the first, second and third respondent.

The motion has been listed for hearing on Friday (today).

Details soon…