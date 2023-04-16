LAGOS: Hoodlums Attempt To Break Into Queens College During Fire Outbreak

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A fire broke out at the Queens College in Yaba Lagos State on Sunday.

The fire reportedly started in a two-room boys’ quarter being used as a store and also for lodging.

It is located behind the Staff quarters within the premises of the all-girls secondary school.

According to the Director of the Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, however, there were no casualties.

“The cause of the fire today is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, the fire has since been put out by a combined effort of the Lagos State Fire Service and Federal Fire Service, while the police who were also alerted, prevented hoodlums from forcefully gaining access to the school premises.

“No life was lost in the incident,” she said.