Lagos Lawyer Killed By Police Buried In Lagos

Omobolanle Raheem, Lagos female lawyer who was allegedly shot and killed by a police officer while riding with her family on Christmas day, has been buried.

She was laid to rest on Tuesday at the Vaults and Gardens cemetery (VCC-MAYFAIR), km 36, Lekki-Epe Express Way, Awoyaya, Lagos.

One of the officers stationed under the Ajah bridge, Drambi Vandi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, had reportedly pulled the trigger at Raheem’s vehicle, hitting her.

Raheem’s death attracted wide condemnations from Nigerians who called for reform in the police force.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) approved the immediate suspension of Vandi over the killing of the Lagos lawyer late December.

Vandi was also remanded in the Ikoyi Correctional Centre after his appearance at the Magistrate Court in Yaba in the same month following a murder charge filed against him by the Lagos State Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN.

The charge read: “That you ASP Drambi Vandi on the 25th day of December 2022, at Ajah Road, along the Lekki Expressway, Lagos, unlawfully killed one Omobolanle Raheem by shooting the deceased in the chest contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.”

However, the suspended cop who was arraigned for murder before the Lagos State High Court, Tafawa Balewa Square annex, on Monday, pleaded not guilty.

The death of Raheem was the second of similar incident in the month of December 2022. Earlier in the month, one Gafaru Buraimoh was also allegedly killed by a trigger-happy police officer in the same Ajah area of the state.