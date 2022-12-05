Lagos PDP Guber Candidate Joins Ohanaeze To Celebrate Igbo Cultural Day, Eulogizes Ndigbo For Contribution To Development Of State

150 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Olajide Adediran, has eulogized Ndigbo for their contribution to the development of the state.

Advertisement

Adediran said that the mutual beneficial relationship between Lagosians and Ndigbo predates the creation of Lagos as a state, adding that the contribution of Ndigbo can be felt in every sector, including trade, finance, culture, entertainment and politics.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate who joined Ohaneze Ndigbo, Lagos State chapter, over the weekend at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos, for their annual Igbo Cultural Day, themed Nmeme Ohanaeze Lagos 2022″, said that he was thrilled to see how connected the people are to Lagos, and is committed to consolidate on the relationship between Lagosians and Ndigbo.

Advertisement

“For generations that long predate the creation of Lagos state, Lagosians have have had a long and mutually beneficial relationship with our neighbours from the South East. Our relationship is so strong that sizeable population of Igbo people have made Lagos their home,” Adediran said via his Twitter handle @officialjandor.

“Their contributions to the development of our great state is felt in every sector. In trade, finance, culture, entertainment, politics and art. It is a symbiotic relationship that has shaped Lagos and enriched our multicultural heritage.

“As such, I was delighted to be invited to join the Ohaneze Ndigbo in Lagos as they celebrate the annual Igbo Cultural Fiesta. From across the 20 Local Governments Areas, Igbo youths and members of the market associations, gathered in solidarity at the Police College, Ikeja, to celebrate their heritage. I was inspired by their strong ties to their culture and their fierce pride in Lagos, their adopted home, and motivated to work to ensure this relationship only grows stronger.

“We are stronger in our diversity and united in our common goal for a better Lagos and a more fruitful Nigeria.”