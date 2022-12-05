We Didn’t Indict NNPC Ltd On Crude Oil Theft, Navy Clarifies Misleading Report

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Navy has refuted claims that it indicted the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on the issue of crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta region.

The Navy in a statement, signed by its Public Relations Officer, AO Ayo Vaughan was reacting to some media reports, (not THE WHISTLER) that the NNPC was not revealing the true causes of crude oil theft in the country, but reeling out exaggerated figures to save its face.

The media report had claimed that the Chief of Training and Operations, Rear Admiral Solomon Agada while appearing at the Senate Committee on the Economic and Financial Crimes stated that the NNPC had deliberately continued to mislead Nigerians on the issue of crude oil theft.

But reacting to the development, the Navy said that its representative explained that the challenge is due to the criminal activity inshore by the illegal local refiners in tapping into the export lines.

He said that many of the export lines have not been in operation since early this year, resulting in opportunity loss.

The statement further clarified that the major terminals have not been able to process crude oil for export since around February/March, and such inability to process as export is reported as stolen oil since it is practically impossible to steal and move 100,000 barrels per day out of the creeks.

The statement said: “The Navy representative at the Senate hearing repeatedly mentioned that the Navy is not indicting the NNPCL in any way and has been working with the National Oil Giant to curb the menace of crude oil theft since the 1 April 2022 when Operation DAKATAR DA BARAWO (OPDDB) was launched in Onne, Rivers State as a mutual effort and synergy between the Navy and NNPCL to address issues of crude oil theft, rampant illegal artisan refineries and illegal oil bunkering amongst other criminalities in the creeks.

“At the strategic level, almost daily and regular consultations, engagements and meetings hold between the Navy and NNPCL to review the situation, appraise the approach to curb the menace and proffer ways forward.

“Pertinently, to attempt to imply otherwise will be a gross misrepresentation of the cordial and mutual working relationship between the two organisations.

“The said allegation of insincerity and exaggeration by NNPCL as captured by the journalist of the Daily is not, therefore, a fair wording of the actual discourse that transpired because what was said, and what was meant was inaccurately captured particularly in the wording of the heading of the report.

“Again, for the avoidance of doubt, the Nigerian Navy under the able leadership of Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo CFR has been and will continue to work with NNCPL to fashion out solutions and remedies to the challenges in Nigeria’s Maritime Environment as concerning the Oil Industry for the overall good of Nigeria and indeed for all well-meaning Nigerians.”

The Navy noted that the mutual efforts are the planned return of the ‘Fisicalisation’ process stopped in the late 1980s, whereby personnel of the Navy then, will again be present at offshore oil loading terminals/platforms to physically sight the meter reading at the point of loading of crude oil to tankers at sea.

The statement revealed that the first set of naval personnel to commence this task was sponsored by NNPCL and trained in the United Arab Emirates and at Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State.

“There is thus a harmonious working relationship between the Nigerian Navy and NNPCL. The general public is thus requested to disregard the misrepresented report,” the Navy said.