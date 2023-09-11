Lagos Seals Buzz Barr, 7 Other Nightclubs, Event Centres For Safety Violations

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State government has sealed eight nightclubs and event centres within Ikeja and Victoria Island for safety violations.

This was disclosed on Sunday by the Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola.

Mojola stated that the facilities were sealed in the interest of public safety, adding that the Commission aims to achieve zero accidents in workplaces and public facilities.

According to him, the Babajide Sanwo-olu’s administration has zero tolerance for violation of safety laws and will continually monitor such facilities to ensure compliance with laid down safety laws.

Some of the facilities that were said to be in contravention include Hot Box Nightclub, Shades Night Club, Buzzbar, and CCX Lounge, among others .

Mojola called on all recreational and event centres in the state who are yet to register with the commission to do so and obtain the safety compliance certificate.

He also encouraged event centres owners to obtain an event safety permit through the commission’s website. In addition, he said they should provide fire extinguishers, proper hygiene, housekeeping, use of safety signages at designated areas and ensure adequate parking spaces are provided to curtail traffic gridlock.

It would be recalled that the Director-General had during a meeting with nightclub owners in July, decried the increasing use of drugs and firearms in nightclubs in the state and had vowed to shut down any club caught with such issues.

Mojola had warned that the state government has zero tolerance for the use of drugs and firearms at nightclubs and would shut down such clubs.

“The purpose of this meeting is to address certain concerns that have come to our attention this includes the usage of drugs, the use of firearms and other safety issues that have become a major cause of concern for the Lagos State Government,” Mojola had said

“On the issue of firearms in clubs, last year we had an incident with a superstar, we are also aware of a shooting accident that happened at a club recently and these gives us serious concerns and we need to tell ourselves the truth. There should be scanners that can detect firearms and other weapons.”