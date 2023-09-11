Kissing Scandal: Embattled Spanish FA President Rubiales Resigns

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Spanish FA President Luis Rubiales has resigned as president of the Spanish Football Federation following criticism for kissing Spain forward Jenni Hermoso at the Women’s World Cup final presentation ceremony.

Advertisement

Rubiales in a statement on Sunday said he has submitted his resignation to federation acting president Pedro Rocha.

“After the quick suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of open proceedings against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position”, he said on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

He added, “Insisting on waiting and holding on is not going to contribute to anything positive, neither to the federation nor to Spanish football.”

Rubiales was caught on camera kissing Jenni Hermoso after Spain beat England 1-0 in the final in Australia and immediately faced calls to be removed from his post.

In the aftermath, Rubiales insisted it was consensual and that he wanted to carry on in his role, but he has now stepped down

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Hermoso had submitted a legal complaint against the embattled Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales.