LAUTECH First Degree Holders Bag PhD Scholarships From US Varsity

Four Chemical Engineering Graduates of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso have been awarded ful scholarships and admitted into PhD programme directly with their first degrees, at the Louisiana State University, Los Angeles, United States of America.

The Public Relations Officer of LAUTECH, Mr Lekan Fadeyi, in a statement on Monday gave the names of the students as: Otusanya Gabriel Tobi (Class of 2017), Oluwole Titilayo Deborah (Class of 2018), Dauda, Monsuru Olatunji (Class of 2019) and Balogun Toyeeb Olamide (Class of 2019).

He said, one of the staff of the Louisiana State University, reached out to some students at the Department of Chemical Engineering LAUTECH, based on previous interaction of LAUTECH with LSU for presenting best students from its department.

He said, “This is the first time that four graduates of Chemical Engineering in LAUTECH are admitted into a PhD programme in the same academic session.

“The development testifies to the dedication of LAUTECH in producing students that can compete with their peers anywhere in the world and justifies the belief of members of staff of the Department of Chemical Engineering in the ability of the students and presenting them for this kind of opportunities.”