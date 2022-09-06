LAUTECH Graduate Returns Certificate To Varsity After Fruitless Search For Job, Demands Fees Refund

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A man believed to be a graduate of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, Oyo State has stormed the campus of the university with his certificate seeking to return it and get a refund of all the fees he paid while in school.

The man whose Identity could not be ascertained yet iwas captured in a video trending online on Tuesday.

The man said in the video that he wanted a refund of his school fees because he had been suffering since the time he graduated from school.

He lamented that the certificate had not yielded him any financial gain since he acquired it and should be paid the money he spent as a student of the university.

He said, “Give me my money, I am suffering,” the man lamented repeatedly in a video.

Some security guards in the university can be seen trying to restrain him.

The Public Relations Officer of LAUTECH, Mr Lekan Fadeyi, when contacted said a forner student of the school came around to return his certificate.

He said, ” It may be as a result of depression.”