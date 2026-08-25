Subsidy: Atiku Wants To Turn Nigerians Against Tinubu — Sanwo-Olu’s Aide

Jubril Gawat, Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has accused former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of attempting to use the issue of fuel subsidy to turn Nigerians against President Bola Tinubu.

Gawat said this while reacting to Atiku’s promise to restore petrol subsidy if elected president in the 2027 general election.

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) had last week pledged to restore the subsidy, arguing that its removal had not translated into improved living conditions for Nigerians.

Atiku said although he initially did not oppose the decision to remove the subsidy, developments since its removal had changed his position.

“I initially did not oppose the removal of the fuel subsidy. But now that it has been removed, where is the money?” Atiku asked.

He also promised to recover funds allegedly stolen from the subsidy scheme, saying his administration would prosecute those responsible for the diversion of public funds.

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“If I win the presidential election, I will restore the subsidy. And anyone who stole Nigeria’s subsidy funds must return the money,” he said.

Reacting to the pledge, Gawat described the return of subsidy as a major setback to initiatives established following its removal.

“For me, away from other very important issues, bringing back subsidy to knock off a solid initiative like NELFUND is already a big negative to any right thinking person,” Gawat said on X on Tuesday.

He argued that the subsidy debate should no longer be part of the country’s policy discussions, suggesting that Atiku’s position was politically motivated.

“I also believe the issue of subsidy should not even be on any form of discussion table anymore, the person that brought it believes he can use it to rile up the people against Mr President, same person shockingly commended Mr President in a series of tweets when subsidy was removed,” he said.

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Atiku had also argued that funds previously spent on subsidising petrol could have been channelled into critical sectors including healthcare, education, security and youth empowerment.

“Now it has been removed. Where is the money? If the funds were used to improve healthcare, education, insecurity, security and youth empowerment, things would have been better,” he said.

The former vice-president’s proposal has also drawn criticism from Tinubu, who described the plan to restore subsidy as a demonstration of “serious ignorance on governance and economy.”

Tinubu, who spoke at the State House in Abuja on Thursday last week while receiving Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, said the return to subsidy would reverse an economic reform he considers necessary to stabilise the country’s finances.