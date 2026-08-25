Tinubu Orders Rescue Of Over 100 Abducted Niger Residents

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Armed Forces, Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services and other security agencies to launch an immediate coordinated operation to rescue victims of the recent mass abduction in Niger State.

Tinubu gave the directive on Tuesday while condemning the abduction and killing of citizens in the state, according to a statement by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga.

More than 100 people were abducted in attacks on several villages in Niger State by suspected bandits on Friday, August 21.

The attackers, reportedly wearing military-style clothing, targeted communities in Borgu Local Government Area of the state.

The state police spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed that more than 40 people were killed in attacks on Dekara, Gidan Zana, Sabon Gida and Masaka villages.

Tinubu described the attackers as “enemies of peace and enemies of humanity” and assured the victims’ families that the government would not relent until those abducted are safely rescued.

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“Those who carried out this cowardly attack on defenceless Nigerians are enemies of peace and enemies of humanity, who will not go scot-free,” he said.

The President also directed the Service Chiefs to provide him with regular updates on the rescue operation until all the abducted persons are accounted for.

He extended his condolences to the families of those killed in the attacks.

“Terror will not cow Nigeria. We will defend our people, protect our communities, and uphold the sanctity of human life,” Tinubu said.