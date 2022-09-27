Lawyer Withdraws Suit Against ASUU, Says Client Not Recognized By NANS

The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja has struck out a suit marked NICN/ABJ/273/2022 instituted by Umar Faruk Lawal against the industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, after his lawyer withdrew the suit, claiming his client does not represents the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS.

Lawal claimed to be the president, National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, following a disputed election of the student union at the time.

He, sueing for himself and on behalf of NANS, sought for a court order mandating ASUU to call off its strike which began in February 14, 2022.

When the matter came up before the court, the Plaintiff’s counsel Debo Ikuesan, Esq withdrew the suit because his client is not recognized by the student union body as its substantve president even though he had claimed so in his court document.

Based on the court process seen by our Correspondent, ASUU, the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Federal Ministry of Education were the respondents.

On his part, Counsel to ASUU; Marshal Abubakar, told the court that he will not oppose the application to withdraw the suit.

Subsequently , Justice Polycarp Haman, struck out the suit.

Recall that the NIC had ordered the ASUU to suspend its strike based on a suit filed by the federal government.

That order has been appealed by the ASUU at the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

NANS’ president, Usman Umar Barambu, recently urged the federal government to fulfil its agreements with the lecturers.