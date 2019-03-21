Trump Attacks John McCain ‘Even In Death’…Widow, Daughter Fire Back

Advertisement

President Donald Trump has come under the hammer of the widow and daughter of John McCain after the U.S President again attacked the former senator and Republican presidential nominee who died in August 2018.

McCain’s widow and daughter, on Wednesday, criticised the U.S President for saying he never liked the late Vietnam War hero.

“So I have to be honest, I’ve never liked him much,” Trump had told an employee of at Ohio factory that makes military tanks, adding that “I really probably never will. But there are certain reasons for it.”

Responding, Meghan McCain, the late senator’s daughter, berated the U.S President for taking to a new low to criticise the dead.

Meghan said Trump had reached “a new, bizarre low – attacking someone who is not here is a new low,” adding that, “If I had told my dad … he would think it is so hilarious that our president was so jealous of him that he was dominating the news cycle in death.”

President Trump is known to be a strong critic of McCain. His criticism of the late senator was reignited yesterday, barely six months after the death of the 2008 Republican presidential nominee.

Reacting to Trump’s latest tirade against McCain, the late senator’s widow, Cindy McCain, mockingly asked her followers on Twitter to “see how kind and loving a stranger can be” referring to a message from a random individual who described her late husband as a “traitorous piece of warmongering shit and I’m glad he’s dead.”