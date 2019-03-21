Nigerian Singer Calls Out Wizkid, Teni For Allegedly Stealing His Song

Advertisement

Upcoming Nigerian artist, Official Bad Boy JP has taken to social media to call out popular musician Ibrahim Ayodeji Balogun known as Wizkid and singer, Teniola Apata AKA Teni for allegedly stealing a yet to be released song which belongs to him.

According to him, the song was given to them by a former producer at his record label.

Wizkid had on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 played his latest collaboration with singer, Teni titled “Pansa” on his Instagram Live video.

In reaction to Wizkid’s Instagram story, Official Bad Boy JP took to his Instagram page to share a snippet of his own song.

He wrote: “Pls people one of my favorite music idol @wizkidayo & the talented @tenientertainer are about to release a song that I cracked my head & put in massive work in the studio to creatively compose with my then producer @northboitheoracle who was hired and paid fully by my label @ubrecordsltd as our in house producer.

“This song in question is one of the many songs that our then in house producer @northboitheoracle produced for me and yet he went contrary to his agreement with my label to send both the beat and my vocals to @wizkidayo which inspired our superstar to collaborate with @tenientertainer and is even about to drop the song, which I plan to release after my next single featuring Wande Coal which is about to drop next week.

“Pls I know @wizkidayo is a giant with millions of fans, but pls I need Everyone to help me beg @northboitheoracle @wizkidayo & @tenientertainernot to go ahead and do me wrong like this, @wizkidayo has given us so many hits in the past and so I believe he can still creatively think up a song & beat he can own 100%. As you all can see am coming out less than 24hrs he dropped the snippet on his Live Story without waiting for him to drop the full song so that his fans won’t accuse me of being the one that copied our LEGEND.”

