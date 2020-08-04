Living Faith Pastor Defiles 11-Yr-Old Girl In Imo

43 SHARES Share Tweet

One Pastor Joseph Anthony of Living Faith Church, Njaba, Imo State, was on 13/07/2020 arrested by the Imo State Police Command for allegedly defiling an 11-year-old girl (name withheld).

THE WHISTLER gathered in Owerri, Tuesday, that the defiled girl is the daughter of another pastor of the same church who was temporarily housing the suspect.

A statement from the police public relations officer of the Imo State Police Command, SP Ikeokwu Orlando Godson, stated that, “Preliminary investigations revealed that the pastor [whose daughter was defiled] accommodated Pastor Joseph Anthony in their house, and on the day of the incident, the said Pastor Joseph Anthony took advantage of the fact that he was at home alone with the victim, and had canal knowledge of her.”

In another development, the Imo State Police Command has arrested one Ifeanyi Nwaogu, 38, for defiling a 10-year-old girl. According to the PPRO of the state police command, “On 04/07/2020, one Ifeanyi Nwaogu, ‘m’, 38 years old, was arrested for defiling a 10-year-old-girl (name withheld) at Okpuala Iho Ikeduru. Investigations revealed that the victim was running an errand for her mom when Ifeanyi Nwaogu saw her, called her to come, pretending as if he wanted to send her a message, then dragged her into the bush, and forcefully had canal knowledge of her.”

He said the suspects would be charged to court after the investigations.