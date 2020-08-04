FIRS Vows to Recover All Stamp Duty Illegally Collected By NIPOST

50 SHARES Share Tweet

– Says NIPOST Has No Business Collecting Stamp Duty

The Federal Inland Revenue Service on Tuesday vowed to recover all stamp duties illegally collected by the Nigeria Postal Services from 2016 till date.

The service said this while reacting to a series of tweets by the Chairman of the Nigeria Postal Service, Maimuna Abubakar, claiming that the FIRS had stolen the mandate of NIPOST.

Abubakar had claimed on Sunday that the FIRS, which is the agency responsible for assessing, collecting and accounting for tax accruing to the Federal Government, had begun printing stamps.

She subsequently called on Nigerians to ensure that NIPOST gets justice.

Abubakar had tweeted, “I am worried for NIPOST, having sleepless nights because of NIPOST. We need the general public to come to our aid; FIRS stole our mandate. FIRS are now selling stamps instead of buying from us. What is happening; are we expected to keep quiet and let FIRS kill and bury NIPOST?

“We need to get our mandate. NIPOST is the sole custodian of national stamps; another agency printing and selling stamps is against the law of the land.”

But reacting to the statement by the NIPOST Chairman, the FIRS said that it remains the sole agency of government charged with the responsibility of assessing, collecting, and accounting for all tax types including Stamp Duties.

The Service said it is shocking to it that such a privileged young lady who happened to be appointed to high office would throw all caution to the wind to cast aspersions on reputable public institutions like the National Assembly and the FIRS, which she accused of stealing NIPOST idea.

The FIRS described the allegations made by the NIPOST Chairman as “a preposterous claim and great disservice to the government and people of Nigeria.”

The FIRS said in the statement that the fund so far collected by NIPOST from 2016 to date would be recovered and remitted to the federation account in line with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to the recently inaugurated Inter-ministerial committee on the recovery of stamp duties from 2016 till date.

The Inter-ministerial committee on the recovery of stamp duties was inaugurated on June 30 this year by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha.

The lnter-Ministerial Audit and Recovery Committee is expected to judiciously undertake an audit and recover on behalf of the Government all stamp duties charged from January 2016 to date but yet to be remitted by the relevant Ministries Departments and Agencies, Money Deposit Banks and Nigerian InterBank Settlement System Plc among others.

The FIRS statement signed by the

Director Communication and Liaison, Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad, stated that anyone found culpable of misappropriating the funds in the said illegal NIPOST Stamp Duties Account would be made to face the law as provisioned by the country’s statute books.

The FIRS and NIPOST have been at loggerheads over the collection of stamp duty on behalf of the Federal Government.

While the Stamp Duty Act 2004 mandated NIPOST to manage the stamp duty, the recent Finance Bill reposed the responsibility on FIRS.

The FIRS statement is reproduced below; “The attention of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (has been drawn to a tweet by Mrs. Maimuna Abubakar, Chairperson of the Board of NIPOST.

“Her indecorous tweet would not have deserved any response but for the sensitive nature of the issue at stake, which if not sensibly treated and promptly corrected would likely mislead the public.

“To be sure, NIPOST is a government parastatal established by Decree 41 of 1992 with the function to develop, promote, and provide adequate and efficiently coordinated postal services at reasonable rates.

“This function is clearly contrary to the claim by NIPOST over the administration of stamp duties in Nigeria.

“On the other hand, the FIRS is the sole agency of government charged with the responsibility of assessing, collecting, and accounting for all tax types including Stamp Duties.

“It is therefore shocking to us at the FIRS that such a privileged young lady who happened to be appointed to high office would throw all caution to the air to cast aspersions on reputable public institutions like the National Assembly and the FIRS, which she accused of stealing NIPOST idea.

“This, to say the least, is a preposterous claim and great disservice to the government and people of Nigeria.

“We wish to state categorically that, as an agency which operates within the armbit of the law, the FIRS is determined to not only ensure that all monies collected by NIPOST into its illegally operated Stamp Duties Account are fully remitted into the Federation Account but also make sure that any kobo not accounted for in that account is legally recovered in line with the charge of President Muhammadu Buhari to the recently inaugurated Inter-ministerial committee on the recovery of stamp duties from 2016 till date.

“In addition, anyone found culpable of misappropriating the funds in the said illegal NIPOST Stamp Duties Account would be made to face the law as provisioned by the country’s statute books.

“The public is hereby reminded that we at the FIRS are resolute in our resolve to safeguard national interests and not any personal ego or interest as NIPOST officials appear to carry on lately.

“We therefore call on right-thinking Nigerians to disregard that ill-advised tweet by Mrs. Maimuna Abubakar and allied misinformation being disseminated by NIPOST in relation to Stamp Duties collection, which by law is the responsibility of the FIRS.”