Looting Of Gwagwalada Plaza During Fire Outbreak: CCTV Reveals Suspects

Not fewer than 5 shop owners at Aphro Plaza in Gwagwalada Area Council, have been arrested in connection with the burglary and looting that took place during the recent fire outbreak in the plaza.

Recall THE WHISTLER reported that on Saturday a midnight fire razed part of Aphro Plaza, while attempts were made by some shop/office owners to rescue their goods, hoodlums took advantage of the fire incident and burgled into shops and offices carting away goods worth millions of naira.

The security guard of the plaza, Abdullahi Abubakar on Thursday told THE WHISTLER that some tenants in the plaza who were known for tailoring works were sighted on a CCTV camera breaking into one of the shops.

He said, “Anas was seen on CCTV camera beckoning to the others to come. That’s his shop upstairs. He is one of the tailors there. He was the one beckoning on his fellow thieves to come.

“I’ve been complaining about this guy since. I have complained to our boss Mr Bature about him, to the extent I had issues with him (the guy). He even insulted my mother because of that.

“He is among those in detention at the police station. We got the CCTV footage in that BetNaija office here at the plaza. When the video footage was shown to him he didn’t deny it. He confessed and mentioned about three people which included that guy I told you was holding that big wheel spanner that day. They call him Umuyo.”

Abubakar explained that since the matter was reported at the police station, the police have been looking for Umuyo.

He said some vigilante group at a nearby check point had also told him they saw some guys carting away properties in a 206 Peugeot car, while others used ladies motorcycles, but it never occurred to them they were thieves.

“They said they didn’t know they were thieves, that was why they didn’t raise an alarm,” The security guard said.

Abubakar narrated further that some of the suspects in police custody have confessed to breaking into the BetNaija shop and looted some properties which they sold at Banex Plaza in Wuse, but denied entering the other shops and offices despite claims made by its owners about missing properties.

According to him, one of the suspects was bailed, including his brother who was one of the main suspects.

THE WHISTLER also confirmed the arrest from the police.

Mr John, the Officer in Charge (OC) of the Surveillance unit at Gwagwalada Divisional Police Station where the suspects are being detained told THE WHISTLER that some of the suspects were still at large.

He said,

“I think there’s one that’s innocent but we are still investigating them

“The main suspect we are looking for we have not gotten, but we are still looking for them. From here till Friday, we have a lead where we can get them, but for now we are still looking.”