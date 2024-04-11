FG To Charge N3,000 As Toll On Lagos-Calabar Highway

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government has disclosed its plans to charge about N3,000 as toll per passage when the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway is completed.

The disclosure was made on Thursday by the Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, which was monitored by THE WHISTLER.

“Let me leave out the infrastructure along the corridor. Let me just concentrate on the tolls and I put 50,000 vehicles as an average passage on these toll points per day,” Umahi said.

“I put N3,000 as an average cost. N3,000 because the cars could be like N1,500, and the big trucks could be like N5,000,” he said. “So, we put an average.”

There are concerns about the cost of the project, but reacting to this, the minister said that with the plan for tolling, “In 15 years, you make back the money.”

Recall that the federal government early in March announced it had begun the construction of the 700km road project.

This was about a week after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved a contract worth N1.067trn for the construction of the first phase of the highway.

The road connects nine states, with two spurs leading up north.

According to Umahi, the coastal highway would be constructed using concrete technology and would start from Lagos through the Lekki Deep Seaport, to Ogun State, Ondo State, Delta State, Bayelsa State, Rivers State, Akwa Ibom State and ends in Cross River State.