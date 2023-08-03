LP Tackles Sanwo-Olu Over Death Of Medical Doctor In Lagos

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State has tackled Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the death of Dr. Vwaere Diaso.

Diaso died on Tuesday at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island, after an elevator she took developed a mechanical failure.

According to reports, the elevator fell from the 10th floor of the building, while Diaso was on her way to the ground floor to pick up a delivery from a dispatch rider.

Earlier on Wednesday, house officers at the hospital protested and demanded justice for the deceased.

It was gathered that Diaso was going to complete her housemanship in two weeks before the tragic incident happened.

Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday ordered immediate investigation to ascertain the cause of the failure of the elevator, and expressed his commitment to ensuring that the investigation would be conducted with utmost transparency and fairness.

But reacting to the incident, LP Chairman in the state, Dayo Ekong, stated that Sanwoolu-led government had always claimed to be a working government especially in the provision of “fantastic health infrastructures”, and wondered “if this incident is part of the fantastic infrastructure.”

According to Ekong, preliminary investigation revealed that there had been complaints about the malfunctioning elevator for years without attention.

“The complaints were largely ignored until a life was lost, then suddenly, an investigative commission was immediately set up. Must “Governor Sanwoolu” wait until a life is lost? Will the commission raise the dead? Why did it take over an hour to get the then injured (and now dead victim) out of the malfunctioning lift?,” she said.

The LP Chairman described the state government as a failed and failing government that pays little or no attention to the citizens it governs.

She commiserated with the family of the deceased saying, “We commiserate with the family of the shining star Medical Doctor on the death of their promising Daughter.

“It is only the Almighty GOD that can console the family on this tragic and avoidable death of your promising Daughter. It occurred due to the failure of the LASG. Please accept our condolences.”