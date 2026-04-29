Actors Don’t Enjoy Kissing On Set, Says Saga

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Nollywood actor Saga Adeolu has spoken candidly about the challenges of filming intimate scenes, revealing that many actors do not genuinely enjoy kissing on set despite widespread public assumptions.

Speaking during a recent episode of the Nolly Icons podcast, the former BBNaija star explained that onscreen kisses are often uncomfortable and are performed strictly as part of professional storytelling.

“It is not easy to kiss another actor. It is weird. I have not really had any good onscreen kisses. It is weird having people invade your mouth with saliva,” he said.

Saga noted that while audiences may assume actors derive pleasure from romantic scenes, the reality is often far less glamorous.

“It is not something we enjoy. People think we enjoy it, but we don’t. We are just doing it for the story most of the time.

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“If I had my way, I wouldn’t kiss anyone in a film. There was a day I kissed four different girls on set,” he added.

Despite appearing in multiple romantic roles, the actor admitted he has yet to experience a pleasant onscreen kiss, emphasizing that such scenes can feel awkward and emotionally detached.

He further stressed that actors deserve recognition for their professionalism in executing intimate scenes, rather than being judged or misunderstood by viewers.

Saga’s remarks have sparked conversations about the behind-the-scenes realities of Nollywood productions, shedding light on the less glamorous aspects of performance often overlooked by fans.