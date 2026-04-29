I Lost Virginity At 16 To Beat Father’s Record, Says Kuti

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Ayo Kuti, the 18-year-old son of Afrobeat musician Femi Kuti, has revealed that he lost his virginity at 16 in an effort to surpass his father, who he says lost his at 17.

Speaking during a recent live stream with Davreal, Ayo said: “The only reason I lost my virginity at 16 was that my dad told me he lost his at 17. So I said, ‘Okay, I have to be number one in my family’… My dad is a bad boy.”

Ayo also made claims about his parents’ living arrangements, stating that Femi Kuti and his partner do not share the same bed due to concerns over sexually transmitted diseases. “My parents also don’t sleep on the same bed because of STDs. We don’t do that in our house,” he said.

Femi Kuti, son of late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, has long been outspoken about his personal views on sex and marriage. In a 2012 interview, the Grammy-nominated artist disclosed that his marriage to Funke Kuti ended because he “could not be a faithful partner.”

The Kuti family remains one of Nigeria’s most influential musical dynasties, known both for their artistry and for their candid discussions of social and personal issues.