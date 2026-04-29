FIFA Approves Afghanistan Women’s Return To International Competition

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Afghanistan women will become a “symbol of resilience” after FIFA approved their return to international competition, says former captain Khalida Popal.

Afghanistan have not played a competitive international since December 2018.

The Taliban’s return to power in 2021 triggered restrictions on women’s rights, including a ban on women’s sports which forced many players to seek asylum overseas.

FIFA’S governance regulations previously prevented it from officially recognising a team unless they were recognised by their member association, in this case the Afghanistan Football Federation.

However, the amendment – approved at a Fifa council meeting in Vancouver on Tuesday – means Fifa can approve the registration of a national or representative team “under exceptional circumstances” to ensure players are not prevented from playing international football due to “situations beyond their control”.

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It means Afghan players will be able to represent their country in official matches with full recognition.

“Our team has always been known as an activist team,” Popal told Reuters.

“But this opportunity, with the right support from Fifa, will be the time for us to also show some skills and develop the youth talent in the diaspora.

“I know it’s going to be tough because Afghan women inside Afghanistan will struggle to be part of that.

“But if we can still be the voice for them to send out hope messages and show them our support that you are not forgotten, then we will continue to use our platform.”

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FIFA’S decision builds on the formation of Afghan Women United, a refugee team sanctioned and supported by Fifa for a one-year pilot in May 2025 after several years of lobbying by the country’s displaced players.

Afghanistan will not be eligible to qualify for the 2027 Women’s World Cup, but they could compete in qualifying for the 2028 Olympics and are expected to return to action in June.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said: “We are proud of the beautiful journey initiated by Afghan Women United and, with this initiative, we aim to enable them, as well as other FIFA member associations that ⁠may not be able to register a national or representative team for a Fifa competition, to make the next step.”

There are more than 80 Afghan female footballers in Australia, Europe, USA and the Middle East, including many of the 25 players under contract before the Taliban’s takeover.

Regional selection camps, hosted by FIFA, are taking place in England and Australia before a training camp in New Zealand in June.

Afghan United Women played three matches in 2025 as part of the FIFA United Women’s Series, with their first win coming against Libya in November.