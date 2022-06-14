Man Wanted By FBI Sentenced To 2 Years For N22m Fraud In Lagos 

Nigeria
By Munyal Manunyi
EFCC
File Photo: EFCC Operatives

A man who has been on the Federal Bureau of Investigations watchlist has been sentenced to 2 years in prison over N22m fraud in Lagos.

The man whose name was given as Adekunle Abiodun Aderibigbe, was arraigned before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

He was arraigned by the Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over his involvement with a syndicate operating in the United States.

According to a Twitter post by the EFCC, the syndicate specialises in stealing of United States citizens’ data to obtain fraudulent tax returns from the Internal Revenue Service, IRS.

“The defendant, alongside other members of the syndicate, perpetrated the fraud through the help of one Curtis Betley serving a jail-term in the U.S. to steal the identities of American nationals and use the same to file over 255 fraudulent tax fund returns with the IRS, making over $1.6million,” the tweet further said. 

