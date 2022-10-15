Manchester United Player Charged With Attempted Rape, Assault

Football
By Martins Ayotunde

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Greenwood’s charge followed his arrest in February after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Harriet Robson. He was released on bail the following day.

Robson posted a series of photographs on social media that appeared to show her with injuries, including bruises on her legs and arms and a bloody lip. She also released audio recordings where she could be heard telling Greenwood that she doesn’t want to have sex with him.

After breaking bail conditions, the 21-year-old striker was rearrested on Saturday and charged by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Janet Potter, the deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. All three counts relate to the same complainant.

“Specialist rape prosecutors from CPS North West’s complex casework unit authorised the charges following a review of a file of evidence received from Greater Manchester Police.”

Manchester United has since suspended Greenwood following his arrest. His last appearance for the club was a Jan. 22 Premier League match against West Ham.

