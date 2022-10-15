Tinubu Promises To Secure Nigeria With Counter-Insurgency Technology

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised to fight crime through counter-insurgency technology in order to protect Nigerians if he wins the 2023 presidential election.

He pleaded with the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, to stay back in the country to support him to win the election.

While expressing the confidence that he can lead the country, he pleaded with the governor to stay back in the country to join forces in order to lead the country out of the woods.

Tinubu was speaking at the 7th edition of the Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit.

“If you leave me on the podium I will continue to campaign here, begging El-Rufai not to run away from Nigeria in 2023 because we need your creativity at this critical time,” the former Lagos State governor said.

He added that, “I am confidently telling you that I will lead this country in 2023 with your support. I have the ability to surmount all the problems and to bring the country on the right track to prosperity.”

The former senator assured that, “No inch of this country will be conceded to banditry, we will fight it to a standstill.

“Under my leadership, we will use counter-insurgency technology to eliminate crimes in our society and your lives will be secure.”

On the economy, he said, “We will privatise the ease of doing business and ensure steady power supply and distribution.

“I will assemble intelligent Nigerians both men and women, for the progress of our country.

“We will champion an effective government that will block revenue leakages for proper accountability.”