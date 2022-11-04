Mass Sacking: Elon Musk ‘Locks Out’ Twitter Staff From Offices, Slack Account

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

– Employees Sue Musk

The offices of Twitter Inc have been temporarily closed for today (Friday) after staff members were informed that they would receive emails on whether or not they were being sacked.

The company shared via email that the staff would know their fate by 9am Pacific Time (5 pm GMT+1), Reuters reports.

“In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” the email read.

Twitter also shared via email that its offices would be temporarily closed with all badge access suspended in a bid to ” help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data.”

The company also shared that employees who had been laid off would be notified via their personal email address while those who were not affected would receive the notifications via their work email.

Elon Musk, new Twitter boss, intends to cut Twitter’s workforce by half, which is about 3,700 people. In response to this, employees have expressed their frustration on social media with the hashtag #OneTeam. Below are some of the tweets:

@SBkcrn tweeted, “Looks like I’m unemployed y’all. Just got remotely logged out of my work laptop and removed from Slack. #OneTeam forever. Loved you all so much. So sad it had to end this way”.

@JonTheMadhatter tweeted, “I lost everything in a fire during my time at Twitter. No one rushed me back to work. Coworkers rallied their teams to a GoFundMe set up for me and my cat. My manager gave me a discreet bonus to help and only apologized that it wasn’t more. I will never forget any of it #OneTeam”.

@neeks_cap well tweeted, “my entire team just got locked out. officially an ex-Tweep. it’s been a wild ride #OneTeam”.

@TechDOC tweeted, “It’s official I’m out. Absolutely enjoyed my time and being able to be me everyday at work. My team has been fantastic and grateful I had the pleasure of working with them #LoveWhereYouWorked #OneTeam”.

@elibelly tweeted, “I got the email… I still have a job but I stayed up last night watching hard-working, talented, caring people get logged out one by one and I don’t know what to say. Tweeps, you are remarkable #OneTeam”.

Meanwhile, employees, on Thursday, filed a class action lawsuit against Twitter, arguing that the company was obligated by law to provide a 60-day advance notice before conducting mass layoffs.

The lawsuit was filed at the San Francisco federal court where the employees asked that the court issue an order restricting Twitter from soliciting employees being laid off to sign documents without informing them of the pendency of the case.