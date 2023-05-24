May 29: Sanwo-Olu Dissolves Cabinet

40 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ahead of May 29 inauguration for a second term in office, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced the dissolution of his cabinet.

A circular issued on Wednesday by the state Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, informed all commissioners, special advisers, all assistants (senior special assistants, special assistants, personal assistants, technical assistants, personal Aides etc) that the term of their appointment would end on Friday.

The governor directed all affected political office holders to prepare individual handover notes and return any government property, including utility vehicles in their possession to the accounting officer or the most senior director of their respective Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs).

“it is hereby notified for general information that, Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has directed that political appointees, specifically, Honourable Commissioners, Special Advisers (Cabinet and Non-Cabinet), all Assistants (Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Personal Assistants, Technical Assistants, Personal Aides etc) be notified of the end of term of their appointments, with effect from the close of work on Friday, 26 May, 2023,” the circular read.

The circular, however, noted that political appointees whose appointments were by Legislation/Tenure-Based and Members of Statutory Commissions/Governing Councils that their tenures had not lapsed, were not affected by this directive, unless otherwise formally informed.

“Therefore, all affected political office holders are expected to prepare individual handover notes and return any government property, including utility/project vehicles in their possession to the accounting officer/most senior director of their respective Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs).

“In addition to handing over to their respective permanent secretaries, cabinet members are to send a copy of the handover notes to the permanent secretary, Cabinet Office not later than Friday, 26, May, 2023.

“Furthermore, all concerned officers are to comply with the provision of paragraph 11 (1b), part one of the Fifth Schedule of Nigeria Constitution on End of Tenure Assets Declaration,” the circular stated.

Sanwo-Olu appreciated the contributions and roles of the affected public officers to the development of the state, and wished them well in their future endeavors.

“Accordingly, all affected political office holders, accounting officers of MDAs and the general Public are enjoined to note the contents of this circular and give it the deserved service-wide publicity,” it added.