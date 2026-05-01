May Day: ADC Blasts Tinubu Government Over Workers’ Welfare

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised the Bola Tinubu administration, accusing it of failing to protect Nigerian workers amid worsening economic conditions, rising insecurity, and limited job opportunities.

In a Workers’ Day statement issued on Thursday and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said Nigerian workers are increasingly under pressure as inflation continues to erode wages and the cost of living rises across key sectors.

“Across Nigeria today, workers are doing more and earning less,” the statement said. “Rising costs of food, transport, housing, and energy have eroded the value of workers’ wages. For many, hard work no longer guarantees stability, dignity, or upward mobility.”

The opposition party attributed the situation to what it described as policy failures by the government, noting that insecurity has disrupted farming and business activities, while job creation has failed to keep pace with the country’s growing workforce.

“This hardship is not accidental. It is the direct consequence of policy choices and governance failures,” the ADC stated.

“Insecurity remains widespread, making it difficult for farmers to produce and for businesses to operate, while job creation has stalled at a critical time.”

Advertisement

The party further criticised the lack of effective interventions to cushion the impact of inflation on workers, warning that the current trajectory is unsustainable.

“A government that cannot guarantee safety, create jobs, or stabilise the cost of living is a government that is failing its workers,” it added.

Reaffirming its policy direction, the ADC said it is committed to building an economy that prioritises job creation, supports enterprise, and ensures that productivity translates into improved incomes.

“The dignity of labour must be matched by the dignity of reward,” the statement read. “Workers are not asking for charity. They are asking for fairness. What they have received instead is neglect.”

The party outlined its focus on unlocking key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and services, restoring security, stabilising the macroeconomic environment, reducing inflation, and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises as part of its strategy to improve workers’ welfare.