Mbaka Sent To Monastery, Congregants Accuse Bishop Of Takeover

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka has been sent to serve at a monastery, the priest said yesterday during a Mass at the Adoration Ministry, Enugu.

Mbaka is the spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, which reopened Oct 2, 2022 after being shut since July over an alleged political incitements by Fr Mbaka.

However, the congregants, who stormed the ground yesterday for impartation and gospels, were stunned at the end when Fr Mbaka announced that he had been sent to a monastery, and the Adoration Ministry now to be administered by another clergy, Rev Fr Tony Amadi.

Mbaka had prior to the announcement of his transfer to the monastery thanked the Catholic bishop of Enugu Diocese, Dr Calistus Onaga, and the Church for reopening the ministry.

Mbaka’s posting to a monastery did not go down well with some of the faithful present.

One of them, who did not want his name mentioned, said, “All along, the Bishop has been trying to take over the Adoration Ministry. But I can assure you that no priest will succeed there. So long as Fr Mbaka is not there, nobody will come there to worship.

“This will lead to anarchy. It’s unthinkable that this kind of harsh decision could be made. We the adorers will never accept any other priest.

“Fr Mbaka suffered and built that place will sole effort. Now they have tactically hijacked the place through the backyard. Let’s see how they will succeed.”

Another said, “Maybe it is after the 2023 general elections, so that Mbaka will not have many dusts to raise about the elections.”

One Chief Mba told our reporter that, “It can’t happen. Adoration is Mbaka and Mbaka is Adoration. We follow him because of his spiritual powers. It is not like going to Mass in any building.”