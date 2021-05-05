Mbaka’s Whereabouts Unsettles Enugu As Ohanaeze Gives Ultimatum To FG

Enugu residents are unsettled following Wednesday’s alarm by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council that the whereabouts of Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, spiritual director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, is unknown.

A statement by the group’s zonal secretary, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, claimed Mbaka was last seen on Tuesday.

According to Nnabuike, “We have it on good authority that his aides have neither seen nor heard from him since Tuesday. Calls put to his mobile line have also remained unanswered.

“This has now prompted us to issue this alarm as we would not take it lightly should anything untoward happen to him. We are giving the federal government 48 hours to produce the priest, else they should be ready to face Igbo youths.

“They were dining and wining with him all along, and now that he told them the truth, they are no longer comfortable with him. Let nothing happen to Fr Ejike Mbaka. It will not be in anybody’s interest.”

A close associate of the priest, who does not want his name mentioned, told THE WHISTLER that, “I have nothing to say on that matter. Wait till today’s adoration.”

A resident of Emene, Obinna Ngene, said, “Nothing can happen to Mbaka. If at all, then Nigeria will never be the same again. The FG should not mismanage this matter.”

Elochukwu Eze, a lawyer, said, “They should make haste and state his whereabouts, if this is true, otherwise the situation can be hijacked by some groups, and plunge us into another #EndSARS.”

There has been heated exchanges between Fr Mbaka and the Presidency since his call for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari if necessary measures were not put in place to rescue Nigeria from its current insecurity.