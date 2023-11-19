Mbappe Scores Hat-trick As France Defeat Gilbratar 14:0

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Kylian Mbappe produced a stunning performance for France with a hat-trick to help them to a 14-0 win over Gilbratar in 2024 qualifying.

The PSG forward also recorded a hat-trick of assists in a record win for France.

PSG’s Warren Zaire-Emery became the youngest player to play for France since 1914 as the 17-year-old also marked his debut with a goal.

The night started on a bad note for Gilbratar as Ethan Santos diverted into his own net to give France the lead in the third minute.

Marcus Thuram made it 2-0 a minute later before debutant Warren Zaire-Emery added the third goal in the 16th minute.

Gibraltar’s Santos was sent off in the 18th minute and France made good use of the numerical advantage to run riot.

Mbappe made it four from the spot as Jonathan Clauss, Kingsley Coman and Youssouf Fofana added their own goals to make it 7-0 going into the half time break.

Adrien Rabiot made it 8 after the hour mark, while Coman and Dembele also added to the blitz with impressive strikes.

Mbappe scored two quick goals including an outrageous 40-yard lob from his own half to complete his hat-trick.

The 24-year-old has now scored 300th career goal for club and country in another historic night for the PSG star.

He has promised to keep going and aim for more club and country goal.

Mbappe said, “It’s just part of the process, there are some players who scored 800 or 850 goals in their career. 300 is just hilarious! I have to keep going and improve for both club and national team.”

Olivier Giroud completed the act with a quick-fire brace to make it 14-0.

Up next for France in the Euro 2024 qualifying is an away clash against Greece at the OPAP Arena on Tuesday.