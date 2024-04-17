Xavi Blames Referee For Barcelona’s Champions League Exit

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernandez, has described the referee’s performance in his side’s Champions League 4-1 loss to PSG as a ‘disaster’.

Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs showed three red cards to Barcelona in the encounter, Ronald Araujo was sent off for a professional foul. Xavi and a member of his coaching staff was also given the matching order.

Advertisement

Xavi was visibly frustrated after his side crashed out of the Champions League, failing to make it to the last four since they won the competition in 2015.

He said: “The referee was really bad. I told him his performance was a disaster. I don’t like to talk about referees, but it had a clear impact in the season and it has to be said.

“We are very upset and angry because the red card was the decisive factor in the match. With 11, we were in a good position, playing well and in command.

“It’s too much to flash a red card in a game like this. There was another game after that.It is a pity that the work of the season was ruined by an unnecessary expulsion.”

Advertisement

He admitted he would have loved to compete with PSG without numerical disadvantage.

“It is a shame that all the work of a season, because of a refereeing decision, finishes here.

“I would have liked to have played 11 v 11 against Luis Enrique and against PSG [for] all the minutes of the game. We know that there are sendings off in football but I believe that this one [for Araujo] was unnecessary,” he added.

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace to lead PSG to a 4-1 win over 10-man Barcelona in Spain which sealed their place in the Champions League semi-finals.

The visitors earned a 6-4 aggregate win after Barcelona won the first leg 3-2 and Kylian Mbappe finally reminded the world of his quality with a match-winning performance after enduring a frustrating night in the first leg.

Advertisement

Raphinha opened the scoring for Barcelona in the 12th minute before Ronald Araujo was sent off following a professional foul on Barcola just before the half-hour mark.

Dembele quickly restored parity for PSG when he rifled in an unstoppable effort just before halftime.

Vitinha made it two for the visitors nine minutes after the break.

Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernandez was sent off for failing to control his temper.

Cancelo brought down Dembele in the box just after the hour mark, Mbappe cooly slotted past Stegen to make it 3-1.

Mbappe completed his brace in the 89th minute with a stunning finish to condemn Barcelona to a 4-1 defeat and seal PSG’s place in the semi finals for the first time in three years.

Advertisement

In the other Champions League quarter-final clash between Atletico Madrid and Dortmund, the German side advanced to the last four of the competition with a 4-2 win.

PSG will take on Dortmund in the first leg of the semi-final on April 30 in Germany, while the return leg is billed for May 7 in France.