‘Mele Kyari Is A Man Of Action’ — Tinubu Celebrates NNPCL GCEO On His Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has showered encomiums on Mallam Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), as he turns a year older on January 8th.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the president extolled Kyari’s diligence, passion, and expertise, describing him as a “man of action” who delivers results.

“Mele is a man of action, rather than words,” Tinubu declared. “He is proactive in his approach. His ability to diagnose complicated problems with thoughtful and pragmatic solutions has created a path for him to continue rendering valuable service to our nation. I wish him a happy birthday.”

Beyond wishing Kyari a happy birthday, Tinubu noted the NNPCL GCEO’s track record as one of the longest-tenured chief executives in the company’s history despite the challenges that come with leading Africa’s most valuable energy company.

The president prayed for Kyari, appealing to Almighty Allah to grant him increased wisdom and strength as he continues serving the nation.

Many saw Tinubu’s renewal of Kyari’s appointment as NNPCL GCEO as a show of confidence in his capacity to deliver the performance-driven and results-oriented mandate of his ‘Renewed Hope Agenda.’

Some of Kyari’s key achievements as NNPC Limited GCEO include: