Mike Ozekhome To Lead Seven States In Challenging 2023 Presidential Election At Tribunal

Seven states of the Federation will commence legal action against the 2023 presidential election results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, in which Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress was declared the winner.

The case involves the Attorneys General of Adamawa, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Taraba and Sokoto States, against the Attorney- General of the Federation.

The lawyer for the plaintiffs, Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN had amid the manual collation of results, initially approached the Supreme Court after claiming INEC acted “contrary to the clear provisions of the Electoral Act, the INEC Guidelines and Regulations and the manual for INEC officials.”

The electoral umpire promised to upload polling units results electronically on real-time but failed to do so thereby drawing criticisms from European Union Observers and a number of political parties.

But Ozekhome had to discontinue the case at the apex court because results have already been announced and a President-elect declared.

The senior lawyer is insisting that the 2023 presidential poll was done “illegally and unconstitutionally,” adding that a “flawed results” must not stand.

In a statement sent to THE WHISTLER on Friday after discontinuing the matter at the Supreme Court, he stated that his case will be heard at the tribunal.

“Having been overtaken by events, it will now be a Tribunal matter,” he stated.

THE WHISTLER was at the Court of Appeal, Abuja, and observed that the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Registry ( under the Election Petition Tribunal ) has been opened for parties to file suits.

The Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party have already filed suits seeking the verification of the INEC materials used at the polls.