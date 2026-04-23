Minister Commends NSDC Boss, Seeks Full Operations Of Sugar Institute

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The Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Owan Enoh, has commended the Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Mr Kamar Bakrin, and his team for the painstaking reforms they have carried out in the Nigeria Sugar Institute (NSI) in Ilorin, Kwara state.

Senator Enoh gave the commendation during an official visit to the NSI where he emphasised the need for the Institute to become fully functional and become the driver of capacity development, technical expertise, and innovation within the sugar sector in line with its mandate.

According to him, as Nigeria continues to pursue industrialisation and self-sufficiency in sugar production, the Institute has a strategic responsibility to provide the required skilled manpower, research support, and agricultural inputs necessary for sustainable growth across the value chain.

“I have found the NSDC Executive Secretary to be passionate, focused, and committed to achieving the set objectives of the NSI. The policy reforms, capacity building and infrastructural upgrade that have taken place in the Institute within a very short time are quite commendable.

“I must however urge the Executive Secretary not to rest until this place becomes fully operational. This is because the role the Institute has to play in our drive for increased local production and industrialisation of the sugar sector is so critical,” the Minister said.

Enoh reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting the NSDC and the NSI in achieving their mandates, while calling for sustained collaboration and dedication from all members of staff and stakeholders to drive the transformation of the industry.

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NSI is a purpose-built national institution established to serve as the research, training, and technical backbone of Nigeria’s sugar industry. It was incorporated in June 2019 and formally commissioned in January 2021, and it operates under the strategic oversight of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC).

NSI is headquartered in Ilorin, with specialised bio-factory and tissue culture facilities. These laboratories play a critical role in varietal development, seedcane multiplication, and applied research, supporting both the sugar and ethanol value chains. In practical terms, the Institute exists to ensure that the industry has consistent access to quality planting materials, skilled manpower, and credible technical expertise.

The Institute was deliberately structured as a shared, industry-wide platform developed by NSDC in collaboration with key stakeholders. Its purpose is to consolidate research and development in a single national centre of excellence and to ensure that critical outputs—such as improved seedcane, training programmes, and technical services—are accessible to all industry operators, not just a select few.

Today, industry players are actively utilising NSI’s services for seedcane supply, capacity building, and technical support. The Institute is functioning as a national centre of excellence strengthening the growth, resilience, and competitiveness of Nigeria’s sugar industry.

Since coming on board in October 2023, Bakrin has transformed NSI from a largely dormant facility into a fully functional, industry-facing centre for research, training, and technical support.

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Over the last two years, more than 60 NSI staff have undergone targeted capacity-building programmes spanning both managerial and technical competencies. On the managerial side, staff were trained in project management, stakeholder engagement, negotiation, conflict resolution, strategic communication, and professional reporting—skills that are essential for coordinating complex, multi-stakeholder industry programmes.

On the technical front, staff received advanced, hands-on training in laboratory instrumentation, solution preparation, soil analysis, and equipment maintenance. These are highly practical skills that directly enhance NSI’s ability to run its biofactory operations, support sugar estates, and deliver credible research, diagnostics, and advisory services to industry operators.

Bakrin and his team deliberately repositioned NSI as a national hub for training and knowledge transfer. Through the NSDC/NSI Boot Camp initiative, the Institute began delivering structured, hands-on training programmes covering sugar processing, refining, quality control, industrial safety, and environmental compliance. These programmes are intentionally practical, blending classroom instruction with real-world demonstrations so participants leave with skills they can immediately apply in their operations.

Significant investments were also made in curriculum development and standard operating procedures. The Factory Operations Department developed a comprehensive, end-to-end curriculum covering the full sugar production cycle—from cane preparation and juice extraction to crystallisation, refining, and by-product utilisation—with a strong emphasis on safety and sustainability.

At the same time, the Biofactory upgraded its SOPs for sugarcane and other crops, introducing detailed protocols for explant sterilisation, culture media formulation, and acclimatisation technologies.

The Institute jointly facilitated technical training for staff of Sunti Golden Sugar Estate, focusing on soil science, laboratory safety, sampling techniques, and equipment use. It also designed and delivered a comprehensive field-to-factory training programme for 20 new hires at BUA Foods’ LASUCO operations, ensuring they understood sugar production as a fully integrated system rather than a set of isolated activities.