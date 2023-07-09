MISCONDUCT: PSC Sacks 3 Senior Police Officers, Demotes CP, 8 Others

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the dismissal of three senior Police officers over cases of misconduct and abuse of office.

The spokesperson, PSC, Ikechukwu Ani revealed this in a statement on Sunday, noting that the decision followed the commission’s 21st plenary meeting that held on Thursday.

The commission said nine other officers were reduced in rank including a commissioner of Police.

The PSC also approved the compulsory retirement of an Assistant Commissioner and directed him to refund all entitlements wrongly paid to him.

The statement read, “It approved posthumous promotion of late Inspector Ifeanyi Oroke to the next rank of ASP 11 for acts of gallantry and reinstated one dismissed Inspector Augustina Oko to take effect from the date she was dismissed.

“The Commission also approved the punishment of severe reprimand on 16 officers and reprimand for another 18.

“It directed that letters of warning should be given to two other officers.

“The Commission had earlier approved the appeal for adjustment on the date of promotion to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police of ACP Woke Iheanyi Kingsley and reinstatement of CSP Anaele Samuel Onuoha in compliance with a court judgment”.

Speaking during the plenary, the commission’s chairperson, Solomon Arase commended the members for attending to disciplinary matters, and ensuring nothing impeds the career progression of any officer.