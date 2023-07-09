Tambuwal Faces Probe As Gov Aliyu Sokoto Sets Up Assets Recovery Panel

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The administration of the new Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has announced the commencement of a comprehensive probe into the administration of his predecessor, Aminu Tambuwal. The focus of the investigation will be on land allocations and assets sold during Tambuwal’s tenure.

The announcement came through a press statement issued by Abubakar Bawa, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto.

Bawa confirmed that a committee of inquiry has been established to investigate all land allocations and assets sold by the previous administration, including sales and auctions of government houses by the past administration.

The committee of inquiry has been tasked with reviewing all government transactions under Tambuwal and will have the authority to summon individuals, review documents, and gather evidence to ascertain the propriety of the transactions.

“The setting up of the commission of inquiry is in pursuance of the powers conferred on the governor by section 1(2) of the commission of inquiry law, cap 33 laws of Sokoto state 1996,” Bawa said, adding that the committee will “examine all plants and machineries of state and local governments”.

“Ascertain the government bank account and amount realized from the sales and auctions of governments assets”.

He further revealed, Examine the various allocations of lands throughout the state including plots of lands allocated to individuals and body of persons, whether corporate or unincorporated in the Sokoto new city.

“All carved-out plots, all government houses sold or auctioned. The commission is expected to submit its report within two months from the date of its first sitting to the governor.”

Members of the committee include M.A Pindiga, who will serve as chairman, Jacob Ochidi, senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Usman Abubakar, Lema Wali and Nasiru Binji as the secretary.

Tambuwal joins the likes of former governors Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Gboyega Oyetola of Osun whose administrations are being probed by their successors.