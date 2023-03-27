‘Misplaced Priority’ – Afe Babalola Under Fire Over £10m Donation To UK University

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian lawyer and founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Chief Afe Babalola has come under heavy criticism over his donation of 10 million pounds to establish a learning centre at King’s College, London.

The educationist had said the donation will go into the establishment of the Afe Babalola African Centre for Transnational Education in King’s College as part of his efforts to ‘enable young Africans to access education and opportunities which they would otherwise not be able to have.’

At the official rate provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria, £10m is over N5.6bn

Reacting to the development, a number of social media users berated the senior advocate for splashing such a humongous sum abroad despite the poor quality of education in Nigeria.

Twitter user Esonwunne Loveday tweeted, “considering the present state of education in Nigeria;wouldn’t it had been of necessity and needful when u scale the preference,If Afe babalola had invested such in any university in Nigeria.Ekiti state University?”

Mkpe Abang said, “Why doesn’t King’s College London instead invest or contribute to Afe Babalola’s educational institutions in Nigeria? Misplaced priorities”

Onyedika Igbokwe said, “Instead of you to invest this money to your school and make it the best in Africa. School that needs constant light and water, teachers and facilities. You are donating to kings college London that is way ahead”

Also, @anufemeki40 said, “Over 20 million out of school children with the worst education secotor in the whole world and this man is donating £10 million to a western school ? Can someone make me understand this?”

Despite the outrage, some Nigerians commended Babalola for the gesture, describing the investment as worthwhile.

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank Of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu lauded Babalola saying he was worthy of emulation by other Nigerians who only invest in politics.

“A great man. A great mind. Afe Babalola’s investments in education in Nigeria (Afe Babalola University) and now abroad are worthy of emulation by the many wealthy Nigerians who only ‘invest’ in politics,” he said.

Laz Ude described the investment as commendable “This is commendable. Before Afe Babalola built his private university, he has supported many schools esp in SW. He donated a Nuclear Medicine Building to UCH Ibadan. I’m so proud of him. May I get rich enough to beat his records in educational investments. God bless Aare!