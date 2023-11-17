Mohbad: Police Finally Release Naira Marley, Sam Larry After Meeting Bail Conditions

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, and show promoter Sam Larry have been released from custody of the Lagos State Police Command after meeting bail conditions.

A Lagos Magistrate’s Court in Yaba had granted the duo bail in the sum of N20 million with three sureties while ordering them to submit their international passports as part of their bail conditions.

Naira Marley and Samlarry were taken into custody in connection with the mysterious death of the former’s ex-music label signee, Mohbad.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, confirmed the duo’s release from detention on Friday.

On October 6, the two were arraigned and subsequently remanded in custody before being granted bail.

Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun had also mandated them to report weekly to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti.

Confirming their release, Hundeyin stated in a tweet, “Naira Marley and Sammy Larry, having met their bail conditions, have been released.”

While Naira Marley and Sam Larry have been released, the matter surrounding the demise of Ilerioluwa ‘Mohbad’ Aloba remains a subject of investigation with further legal proceedings.