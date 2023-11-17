Agric Minister Targets 8,000 Tractors To Boost Food Production

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari has disclosed that the production of 2,000 tractors in-country yearly would enhance food production.

This shows that in the four years of the minister’s administration, he aims to deploy 8,000 tractors that will create jobs for Nigerian farmers, especially women and youth as well as achieve food and nutrition security in the country.

Kyari stated this while receiving in the audience a delegation from John Deere led by its Vice President, Jason Braintley, on a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja on Friday.

He noted that the visit was a follow-up to the meeting between Nigeria’s Vice President Ibrahim Shettima and top officials of John Deere at the recent World Food Prize Foundation held in Lowa, USA.

“The production of 2,000 tractors in-country yearly would enhance food production, create jobs for Nigerian farmers, especially women and youth as well as achieving food and nutrition security in the country.

“When produced, the government would not off-take the tractors but provide the enabling environment to make the tractors affordable at a low-interest rate to Nigerian farmers and boost all-year-round farming,” the FMAFS boss said.

Kyari pointed out that there was a need for farmers to form clusters or co-operatives to ensure that they have access to mechanization and pay instalmentally within a few years.

Reacting to the minister’s announcement, the Vice President of John Deere, Jason Braintley said that the company was exploring the feasibility of hiring, acquisition and production, in addition to after-sales services, supply of genuine spare parts and training of operators and mechanics.

According to Braintley, the capacity of the tractors would range between 75 and 90 horsepower for use in different terrains in the country.

Also present were the Chairman and Directors of Flour Mills Nigeria, as well as the Country Director of Tata Africa Services.